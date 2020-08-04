Karen Lea Mellott, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Karen Lea (Heckathorn) Mellott, age 57, of New castle, Pennsylvania, was called home to her Lord and Savior at UPMC Jameson.

She was born in Plain Grove, Pennsylvania on May 17, 1963 to the late Sara Peterson and Benjamin Heckathorn.

Karen is survived by her children, Sarajane (Gregory) French of Everett, Washington, Melany Silvis and Tyler Mellott, both of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Stephen Hawes and Roan Reighert; siblings, Marjorie (Richard) McNulty, Ronald (Paula) Heckathorn, George Heckathorn and Allan Houston; stepgranchildren, Austin, Madison and Cameron Mellott and lifelong and best friend, Steve Hamond.

Besides her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mellott, Sr.; son, William Hollingsworth and stepson, Raymond Mellott, Jr.

Karen’s life passions were playing bingo while enjoying a cold Pepsi and spending time with her grandchildren.

She attended church at the Salvation Army of New Castle and enjoyed her charity work, ringing bells, to raise funds that supply Christmas gifts for needy family’s.

A memorial will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.



