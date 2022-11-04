AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow.

Karen worked as a salesclerk for Strouss and Kaufman’s for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting classes, attending home and garden shows and eating out with her close friends in the II Bad group. She and her husband, John, also frequently traveled to West Virginia. Karen enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers camping in tents with her family.

She was a longtime member of Poland United Methodist Church.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 33 years, John R. Simpkins of Austintown, Ohio; her sons, Charles Russell of Austintown, Ohio and Christopher (Paula Joy) of Niles, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Scarlett Russell, Jeremiah Bryson, Nicholas Bryson, Virginia Russell, Dalton Russell, Barton Russell and Joy Marie Russell and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Sharrow and her grandson, Zachary Russell.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Poland United Methodist, 1940 Boardman Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514. Family and friends may call between 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

