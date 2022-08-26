NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson.

Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls, Texas and Kathleen (Cesare) Russo of Caddo Mills, Texas; her bonus “daughter”, Audra Boomhower of North Lima, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaelyn LaScola and Jocelyn Pearce, both of Wichita Falls, Texas, Georgia Russo and Charles Russo, both of Caddo Mills, Texas; great-granddaughter, Paisley Alewine of Wichita Falls Texas; sister, Audreen (Terry) Stiteler of Princeton, Pennsylvania and several nieces and a nephew.

Besides her parents, Karen was also preceded in death her sister, Debra Koivula.

Being raised in New Castle, Karen was a 1971 graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech.

She worked for many years as a waitress at East Wind Restaurant in New Castle.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.



A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.