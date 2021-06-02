Kaitlyn Christina Micco, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Kaitlyn Christina Micco, age 24, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 14, 1997 to Norman Onofrio, Jr. and Susan Denise (Clyde) Micco.

Kaitlyn is survived by her mother, Susan Micco; siblings, Monica Zook and children, Colton and Camden Zook, of North Carolina, Nicola “Nick” Micco and child, Nika Annabella Micco, of North Carolina, Joshua (Rachael) of West Pittsburg, Sheila (Vincent) Alston and children, Samantha, Dominick and Donavin, of South Carolina and Norman (Megan) Micco III of South Carolina and grandparents, Roland and Shirley Brenneman of Portersville.

Besides her father, Norman Onofrio Micco, Jr., Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Clyde and grandparents, Norman and Sheila Micco.

