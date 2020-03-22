June Elizabeth Dilling, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, June Elizabeth (Detrick) Dilling, age 69, of Salem, Ohio, passed away at Salem North Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Salem on March 22, 1950, to Charles and Jeanette (Mellinger) Dilling.

June is survived by her children, David (Denice Edwards) Cooper of Ft. Myers, Florida, Cynthia (Robert) Palmer of Toronto, Ohio; siblings, Naomi Malone of Weyland New York, Donald (Silvia) Detrick of Dansville, New York, Jerry (Michel) Detrick of Mt Morris, New York, Dennis (Michelle) Detrick of Parma Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Dustin DeBray, Ashley Floor, Rachell DeBray, Dakota Cooper, Kelly Cooper, Zack Davis, Hannah Davis; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jayson, William, James, Kathryn, Lacie and Derek.

Besides her parents, June was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Cooper and brother-in-law, Tom Malone.

June enjoyed playing bingo, sitting on the beach, digging for seashells, building puzzles, playing dominoes with her neighbors and especially, spending time with family and friends.

She was involved with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the local 4-H Club.

Memorial will be held at later date when appropriate.

Date will be announced.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc., share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

