WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Lawrence-Manley, age 43, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at TRMC in Warren from COVID-19 complications after a lengthy battle.

Julie was a 1996 graduate of Newton Falls High school who received a full musical scholarship to attend Toledo University. She received her Bachelor’s in Child Developmental Psychology from Youngstown State University. After receiving an MBA from North Central University Julie was working on her Doctorate in Administration I/O Psychology from North Central University. She was one semester shy of receiving her doctorate when she was struck ill.

Julie was a long-time personal banker at Huntington Bank and had been employed at Youngstown State and CVS while she pursued her educational goals. In addition, Julie operated two small businesses, Paradise Found Art with her friend and partner, Stephen Hall and she also ran JLM Yummy Scents with the help of her daughter, Rylee.

Julie was the child of Theresa (Lawrence) Treharn and Kenneth Lawrence.

In addition to the love of her life, Todd Manley, whom she met while attending Toledo University, Julie leaves her musically talented son, Cade J. Manley; award winning dancer daughter, Rylee J. Manley and cheer championship daughter, Kyleigh N. Shugart.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Lawrence Gromley (Richard); niece, Emili; nephews, Connor and Ethan; sister-in-law, Stephanie Remias (Bryan); niece, Brianna; sister-in-law, Natalie Manley and brother-in-law, Rich Manley. Her mother and father-in-law, Richard and Sharryn Manley; stepfather ,Craig Treharn; her great-grandparents, Carl and Wanda Schaab; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Not to leave out all of the loving friends she has made along the way.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic the family will be hosting a private celebration of life.

The family would also like to thank the ICU/CCU staff of TRMC for all of their care during Julie’s battle. Thank you for making a difference.

In lieu of sending flower, the family wishes donations for her children’s future endeavors.

