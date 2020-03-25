Julia Marie Stas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Julia Stas, age 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown.

She was born in Youngstown on June 20, 1933, the eighth child of ten to Steve and Mary (Yurak) Marenkovic.

Julia’s parents had immigrated to the Lancingville Neighborhood of Youngstown from Croatia. Her mother, Mary, was pregnant with her tenth child when her husband, Steve, passed away unexpectedly in 1936.

Julia attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed as a roller skating waitress at the old Broadway Diner. Later she worked at The American Paper Company and retired from The Sandwich Factory in 1996.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory, her only son, Jeffrey Lee Buzard of Youngstown; sister, Mary; brothers-in law, Neil Buzzacco and Dominic Buzzacco; sister-in-law, Jane Marenkovic, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Julia was also preceded in death by her first husband, Willis E. Buzard; her second husband, Steve Stas; siblings, George, Joseph, John, Steve Marenkovic, Lucille Patella, Dorothy Sosnosky, Anna Mae Buzzacco and Helen Crisci; sisters-in law, Alma, Agnes and Phyllis Marenkovic; brothers-in law, Matthew Crisci, Steve “Butch” Sosnosky and Chester Patella.

Due to the situation with the Corona/Covid-19 Virus, there will be no immediate services, however, there will be a memorial service/dinner for family and friends at a later date. The details will be announced in the coming months.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Marie Stas, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

