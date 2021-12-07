POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Webster passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital.

Judy was born on June 22, 1951 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a daughter of Ernest and Ethel Hylton Smallwood.

She was a lifelong area resident of Baptist Faith.

She attended The Rayen High School after which she became a beautician and married John Gifford, October 1, 1968-1981.

She became a caregiver to several elderly residents in her home while raising her sons. Judy was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver to everyone thus the family name was given “Sister Mother”. She loved spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren.

Judy married Alvin Webster on November 26, 1983 until his passing, sadly in 1996.

She then was employed at the Village Discount Outlet as a cashier where she made many friends and was loved by everyone. She retired and married William Dempsey on December 20, 2010 until his passing in 2017.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Gifford; sister, Janey Sloan; brother, Gary Smallwood; spouse, Alvin Webster; stepdaughter, Debra Webster Duzzny; spouse, William Dempsey and brother-in-law, Martin Kelbel.

Judy leaves two precious sons, John (Heather) Gifford of Youngstown and Jason Gifford of North Lima; stepson, Daniel Angel Webster of Youngstown; stepdaughters, Elaine Kish of Boardman and Sabrina Dempsey of Austintown; sisters, Debra Foster of Poland and Betty Kelbel of North Lima; brothers, Monte Smallwood of Boardman, Ellery Smallwood of Austintown and Bernie Smallwood of Tennessee. Judy leaves 15 of her beloved grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren behind as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

