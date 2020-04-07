Judith Louise Price, Toronto, Ohio

TORONTO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Judith Louise Price (nee Masajada), loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 77 after a long illness.

Judy was born January 5, 1943 and was the daughter of Louis and Ethel (Knight) Masajada (deceased) of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a long-time resident of Toronto, Ohio and retired from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW local 246) business office in Steubenville, Ohio.

From an early age, Judy had a passion for dancing and lived her life being the first to take any opportunity to dance be it at weddings, birthdays or neighborhood parties. Judy will also be remembered for her love of the Christmas holiday. Anyone visiting her home during the holiday would be immersed in the Christmas spirit.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter G. Price.

Judith leaves behind a loving family including her brother, Timothy Masajada of New Castle, Pennsylvania; George Price (Suzana Galic Price) of Fairfax, Virginia; April McDonald (Craig McDonald) of Comfort, Texas and Kim Speaker-Price of Toronto, Ohio. Judith also leaves behind her grandchildren, Wes Thomas, Hanna Wilson, Mason Larkins and Haiden Price. Additionally, she leaves two great-grandchildren, Blake and Kayla Wilson.



No services are scheduled at this time because of the unusual circumstances caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

