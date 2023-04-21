BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Ross, age 65, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born November 17, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Necole Ross of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Tina (Daniel) Kineston of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Anthony Romani, Lacey DeBaugh, Lily DeBaugh, Tina Kineston, Laela Kineston; siblings, Jerry Jenkins and Daniel Brown. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ed Nye.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith Ann Ross, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.