Judith Ann (Harbison) Vershum, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, Judith Ann (Harbison) Vershum, age 69, of Canfield, passed with her husband and daughters by her side.

Judith was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 25, 1950 to Clifford and Louise (Burnap) Harbison.

Judith is survived by her husband, Ray Vershum, of Canfield; children, David (Callie) Vershum, Carol (Bruce) Shaffer, Laura (Brandon) Martin; brother, Jim (Judy) Harbison and seven grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Harbison.

Judith received her undergraduate degree in medical technology at University of Michigan and her Masters in Business Administration at the University of California-Bakersfield.

Early in life she worked as a medical technologist before raising her family and was recently active in Youngstown environmental groups, including Frack Free Mahoning Valley, as well as progressive political groups. Judith attended many activist rallies and spoke at city council meetings and environmental events. She also wrote several editorial articles for the newspaper on the subjects.

Judith’s hobbies included collecting wildlife art, going to the movies, feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard and enjoyed watching through the large windows in her sunroom. She was known by many of her friends by the moniker, “Mother Nature.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith Ann (Harbison) Vershum, please visit our floral store.