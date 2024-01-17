YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 5, 2024, Juan Rivera, age 90 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1933, in Cidra, Puerto Rico, to Virgilio Rivera and Rosa Fernandez Rivera.

Juan proudly served his country in the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Army.

He was a very devoted Catholic and was a member of both St. Rose of Lima and St. Dominic’s.

Juan loved playing music, especially at church. He played the cuatro guitar and music was his passion. Juan had a great sense of humor and he always had great jokes for everyone. He enjoyed gardening and he was always proud of his wonderful gardens. Juan was a handyman, a jack of all trades, electrician and mechanic. He will be missed dearly by everyone he knew.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia Martinez of 55 years; children: sons, Juan “Junior” (Marion) Rivera, Angel (Juana “Nani”) Rivera and Alexis Rivera and his daughters, Anita (Angel) Rodriguez, Lilliam (Jerry) Gonzalez and Alba (Angel) Gonzalez; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

