Juan D. Ortiz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Juan D. Ortiz, age 54 of Youngstown, passed away at his home.

He was born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico to Francisco and Francesca (Toledo) Ortiz.

Juan is survived by his wife, Myrna Valentin of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, Pablo Ortiz, Betty Ortiz and Joey Ortiz, all of New York; stepchildren, Rosa (Andre) Muller and Jose Bernard, all of New York; uncle, Rafael Toledo of New York; nieces, Suzy Santana-Plazzo and Josephina Santana, who he helped raise and three grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Juan was also preceded in death by his brother, Carmen Ortiz.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.