YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juan Cardona, age 89, died peacefully at home on Friday. November 27, 2020.

He was one of 12 children born to the late Ramon and Felicita (Martinez) Cardona on June 23, 1931 in Las Marias, Puerto Rico.

He married Ida Mae Cardona on August 4, 1956. She passed away on August 2, 1996.

He is survived by his beloved family, including his daughter, Eva (Brian) Rose of Youngstown; grandsons, Juan L. (Britney) Cardona and their three children of Mineral Ridge, Matthew Cardona of Arizona and Michael I. (Warnell) Cardona and their child of Alabama; grandsons, Anthony F. (Carmela) Popio and their two children of Thaxton, Virginia and Adam (fiancée, Alyssa Lude) and their three children of Youngstown; grandchildren, Brian J. Rose, Jr. of Thaxton, Virginia, Ethan B. Rose, Raymon I. Rose and Brianna I-M Rose, all of Youngstown; his brother, Jorge Cardona of Puerto Rico and his sisters, Rosa Cardona and Amanda “Hilda” Cardona, of Puerto Rico. He was further blessed with nine great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Juan Cardona, Jr.; his brothers, Luis Cardona, Idelfonso Cardona, Emiliano “Ramon” Cardona, Herminio Cardona, Jose Cardona, Rene Cardona and Ismael Cardona and his sister, Almira Cardona.

Juan worked at LTV Steel Company for 25 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was always making things from wood, metal and even tires. He was a very handy man and he enjoyed cooking. What he loved the most was being with his family.

Juan will always be remembered for telling everyone “God Bless You” as you would leave his house.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.