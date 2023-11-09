AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Joyce Rose Wilder, age 76, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 9, 1947, to Joseph Wesley and Evelyn Ruth (Combs) Spoonamore.

Joyce is survived by her children, Charles (Sheryl) Wilder of Austintown, Wendy (Mark) Hauth of TN, Sherri L. Wilder of Austintown, Evelyn J. (Garry) Baylies of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Brittany Wilder, Leland (Victoria) Hauth, Aaron Hauth, Bethany Hauth, Matthew Hauth, Samir (Kristen) Awadallah, Amanda Alicea, Julia Liberatore, Anthony Virostek, Jacquelyn Wilder, Tiffany Lewis, John (Hannah) Bortmas, Nicholas Bortmas, Michael Bortmas, great-grandchildren, Jayden, Xander, Brandon, Eonna, Arrio, Finley, Sam. Mia, Isabelle, Autumn, Calise, Ariella, Eden, Wyatt, Madison, Paige, and another gift from God due on January 29th; siblings, Susan (the late Rich) Pancost, Ronald (Linda) Spoonamore, sisters-in-law, Wanda Wilder, Diane (the late Steve) Kerr, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Wilder, Sr.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Novermber 10, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515 and Saturday, November 11, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44512. Funeral Service to immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.

