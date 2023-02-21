YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Louise Ruble, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

She was born July 11, 1941 to Ross and Virginia Tharp.

Joyce worked for Weight Watchers for many years.

She was known as a person who loved animals, especially cats. If any cat needed a home, she always took them in. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and going for rides in her car. Flowers always brought a smile to her face.

She leaves behind her sister, Dorothy Willoughby of Maumee, Ohio; brother, Ross Tharp; granddaughter, Kristy Ruble of Boliver, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Issac Bates of Michigan and Brooklyn Ball of Boliver, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Virginia Tharp; son, Robert Ruble and brother, Richard Tharp.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.