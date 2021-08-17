Joshua “Josh” R. Kosa, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua “Josh” R. Kosa, age 38, of North Jackson, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after a long struggle with addiction.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 29, 1982 to Raymond G. Kosa and Elaine M. (Ripple) Kosa.



He graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 2001.

He was a natural and avid baseball player, and a treat to watch on the field, earning him the nickname, Mookie. In addition, he was a longtime wrestler and qualified for state.



Josh loved life and was a big kid at heart. He was there in a heartbeat if you needed anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, four wheeling and paintball.

Josh was also a hard worker and worked for several local construction companies.



Besides his parents, Josh leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful daughter, Olivia Jade. He spent the last five years in awe of her and their relationship was truly a joy to behold. “Love you to eternity and back” was how they ended each day with each other.



Others who will miss him include Olivia’s mother, Stephanie Morehead, with whom he continued to have a strong, loving bond; sister, Lynsey N. Kosa of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Zachary S. Kosa of North Jackson, Ohio; Jim Bradick of Youngstown, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Kathy Cariglio of Akron, Ohio, Tom and Renee Ripple of Amesville, Ohio, Linda and Frank Strahin of Columbiana, Ohio and Rick and Mary Lou Kosa of Youngstown, OH; nephew and niece, Domenic and Mallory Chin of San Antonio, Texas and a host of cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Eva Kosa, Shirley Stoeber Bradick and Thomas E. Ripple, Sr. and uncle, Doug Ripple.



For those struggling with addiction…take a step…reach out…keep trying. Josh was so close to reaching that goal. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those who have struggled with this devastating issue.



Please join the family in a Celebration of Josh’s Life at the Kosa home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Bring your memories!



