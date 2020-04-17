Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Josh J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 16, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Josh J. Jones, age 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

He was born in Mississippi on February 11, 1941 to Troy and Lina Jones.

Josh is survived by his son, Anthony Josh Jones of Germantown, Maryland and Josh’s mom, Barbara Phillips, of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Josh honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josh J. Jones, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com