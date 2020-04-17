Josh J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Josh J. Jones, age 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Mississippi on February 11, 1941 to Troy and Lina Jones.

Josh is survived by his son, Anthony Josh Jones of Germantown, Maryland and Josh’s mom, Barbara Phillips, of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Josh honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

