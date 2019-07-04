Joseph Yourchison, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, July 1, 2019, Joseph Youchisin, 51, passed away at home with his family by his side.

Joe was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 26, 1967, to Joseph Nick and Josephine (Podralski) Yourchisin.

Besides his mother, Josephine, Joe is survived by his adult children, Austin Yourchisin and Alivia Yourchisin; brother, Dennis Yourchisin and nephew, Joe (Joey) Yourchisin.

Besides his father, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.