Joseph W. Tkalec, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Tkalec was born in 1938 in Akron and was a member of the Central High School class of 1957.

Upon graduation, Joe immediately joined the Marine Corps and after his service he began a career in law enforcement.

Joe worked as a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s office and the Lane County Sheriff’s office in Oregon and ended his career as a Crime Scene Specialist in Scottsdale, Arizona. Soon after retiring, he returned to Ohio to be near his siblings.



In his free time Joe enjoyed fishing, his motorcycle and gambling in Las Vegas.



Joe took great pride in his family and his friends. He is survived by his devoted son and son-in-law, Joe and John Thornton; his beloved sister, Barbara Otterman; brothers, Jim and Tom; sister-in-law, Irene Bowman and many lifelong and devoted friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jean (Bowman) Tkalec, whom he adored and his parents, Frank and Mary Tkalec.



