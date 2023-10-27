YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Richard Celli, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Mercy-St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

He was born February 18, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph L. and Rose Marie (Conti) Celli.

Joe was employed as body shop manager for several local dealerships. He worked hard to provide for his family and to give them the life he felt they deserved. Family meant everything to him. He was devoted to them and his family feel blessed to have him him as their father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took special pride in his grandchildren and he always made the effort to attend all of their sporting events.

Joe was an avid sports fan who always cheered on his favorite teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and McDonald High School. He also loved to collect antiques and he had a beautiful collection of clocks. Whenever he had free time, he also liked to repair and restore cars.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kimberly (Christopher) Marino of Lordstown; son, Joe (Janet) Celli of Girard; grandchildren, Nick Marino of Niles, Megan (Fiance Justin Rota) Marino of Vienna, Joe Celli of McDonald, Josh Celli of McDonald; grandchildren, Lincoln, Gino, and Bella Marino all of Niles and last but not least, his beloved dog, Harley.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Jane (Gay) Celli who passed away in 2014 and his brother, Robert Celli.

Family and friends may call Monday, October 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. located at 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515

Memorial donations in Joe’s memory may be made to Angels for Animals located at 4750 W. South Range Rd, Canfield, OH.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

