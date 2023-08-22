NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Patrick Skiffey, 47, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born October 25, 1975, in Warren, the son of Karen Cassidy Skiffey and the late Maurice “Moe” Skiffey.

Joey was a 1994 graduate of Howland High School and earned associate degrees in Hospitality Administration and Nursing.

He had a long career working in home health care and the hospitality and service industry. At the end of each day, he just wanted everyone to be cared for and feel loved—to know Joe, was to love Joe. He had a strong faith in God, which guided him throughout his life.

His family and friends were very important to Joe, with his most memorable moments spent vacationing in Naples, Florida and cooking delicious feasts for his family. Everyone was invited to sit at his table, often laughing until dawn.

He will be deeply missed by his mother; by his brother, Maurice “Reece” Skiffey, Jr.; sister, Michelle Phillips Hoso; by many aunts and uncles and several cousins, nieces and nephews, of whom report Joey snuck them their first sips of wine in their youth. He modeled for us the importance of empathy, non-judgment, generosity and to always be there for the ones you love.

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Bryan Phillips and both sets of grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.

Joe’s passing is God’s way of saying, “Your table is ready, Joe.”

