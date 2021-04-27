Joseph P. Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Gregory departed this life on Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on March 17, 1941, to Marshall and Money Shedd Gregory.

Joseph served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and cherished his family. He was also an excellent cook.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sisters, Mary Shad Agee and Amanda Gregory of Youngstown, Ohio and Lucille (Max) Hutchison of Akron, Ohio; his brother, Curtis Gregory of Chicago, Illinois and his brother-in-law, Albert Salter.

Preceding in death were his parents; his brothers, Marshall, Cisco, Charles, Leroy, John, Sam and Elmer Gregory; his sisters, Elizabeth, Matilda, Rosemarie, Dorothy Carter, Hareesah Hooks and Alice Salters.

