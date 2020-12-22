Joseph Neil Crum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 9, 2020, Joseph Neil Crum, age 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

He was born in North Georgetown, Ohio to the late Gerald Wood Crum and Faye Jeanette (Stoller) Crum.

Joe honorably served his country in the United States Army and spent two years in Korea.

Afterward he worked as a crane operator for General Motors Lordstown and retired after 29 years.

Joe loved spending time with his family and friends at Ocracoke Island where they vacationed every summer. It was there that he said he could really unwind and enjoy himself. The memories he made there with his family and friends will remain in their hearts forever.

Joe is survived and loved dearly by his wife of sixty-five years, Edith A. Crum and his dear daughter, Jeri L. Crum.

In accordance with Joe’s wishes there will not be any services but a Celebration of Joe’s Life will take place when it is, again, safe to gather.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

