Joseph Neil Crum, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 9, 2020, Joseph Neil Crum, age 83, of Beloit, Ohio, passed away at home.

He was born in North Georgetown, Ohio on September 27, 1937 to Gerald Wood and Fay Jeanette (Stoller) Crum.

Full obituary to appear soon.

