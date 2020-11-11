Joseph Neil Crum, Beloit, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

November 9, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 9, 2020, Joseph Neil Crum, age 83, of Beloit, Ohio, passed away at home. 

He was born in North Georgetown, Ohio on September 27, 1937 to Gerald Wood and Fay Jeanette (Stoller) Crum.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

Full obituary to appear soon.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Neil Crum, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website