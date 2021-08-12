Joseph Mazarek, Warren, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

August 5, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Mazarek, age 80, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

He was born in West Farmington, Ohio on March 10, 1941 to Paul and Anna (Dugacek) Mazarek. 

He is survived by his sister, Florence Revis and niece and caregiver, Jodilyn Mazarek.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Mazarek, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com