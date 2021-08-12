Joseph Mazarek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Mazarek, age 80, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

He was born in West Farmington, Ohio on March 10, 1941 to Paul and Anna (Dugacek) Mazarek.

He is survived by his sister, Florence Revis and niece and caregiver, Jodilyn Mazarek.

