Joseph Mastropietro, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Unexpectedly at home with his family, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, Joseph Mastropietro, age 63, of Poland passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown on April 20, 1956 to the late Joseph E. Julia (Backsa) Mastropietro.

Joe is survived by his wife, Marion “Kate” (Zimmerman) Mastropietro, of Poland, his children, grandson and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.