COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs.

Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.

He was infamous for his many ballads including “the money song” and smiled from ear to ear when it was sung to him in his last days on earth. No matter where Joe was, he brought joy with his comical nature. He was a world class traveler and “walking encyclopedia.” He could spend hours sharing his experiences with anyone who would listen, if over a cocktail.

He worked countless years as an international travel agent, where he was also Vice President. He became well-known to be hired by the socialites visiting NYC and abroad. As he went into retirement, he became a personal travel agent and tour guide to all who visited him in Manhattan and his beloved “El Campo.”

He and Ned eventually relocated to Columbiana, Ohio, where Joe quickly made friends and hosted epic dinner parties. Joe loved to entertain and show off his culinary skills but would never share a recipe because “nothing fattening ever touched his lips” and his special recipes “came from the death bed of his great-great-great-grandmother!”

He was a prolific writer and documented his travels with countless enjoyable emails. His contributions and dedication to historical societies, from New York City to Columbiana, Ohio, have been unmeasurable to the communities and all those who benefitted from his love and whit.

He leaves behind many nieces, all of whom he consistently asked if they had been married off yet and many nephews, all of whom he loved sharing cocktails and stories with. He also leaves behind many friends who became family to him all around the globe.

Most importantly, Joe left behind an example to live life to the fullest–eat, drink and travel, for you never know when your last call will come. We love you Broadway Joe!!!

