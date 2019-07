YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Late in the evening of Friday, July 5, 2019, Joseph John Sinkovich, Jr., age 73, passed away at home with his family by his side.

He was born on May 7, 1946, to Joseph John and Stella (Lisowski) Sinkovich.

Full obituary to appear soon. Please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.