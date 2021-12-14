YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Mark Fleece, age 62, completed his journey to heaven surrounded with his family by his bedside on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 24, 1959 to Joseph M. Fleece, Sr. and Mathilda R. (Salmen) Fleece on October 24, 1959.

Joe was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and a retiree of Indalex Aluminum of Girard, Ohio.

He was a very sweet and loving man who had two priorities in life, honoring God and loving, enjoying, spending time and taking care of his family, especially at Geneva-on-the-Lake in Geneva, Ohio. He was a great father and grandfather to his daughters and grandchildren. He was deeply loved by his family and will always be remembered.

Joe is survived by his former spouse, Cynthia E. Fleece; their daughters, Julia R. Fleece (Kitwan Dalton) and Amber Fleece (Ronnie E. lll); grandchildren, Bra’kailah and Barakus, Jr. McClendon, Juwan, Jr. (Berry), and Aviar Hawkins; brother, Howard Evans and nephews, Jason Evans and Tommy Evans.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Matilda Fleece

A special heartfelt thanks to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center in Cornersburg who took care of Joe’s dialysis treatments with tender loving care and kindness. Also, a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Canfield Healthcare Center in Cornersburg for their very compassionate and personal care. Much love and thanks to the residents at Canfield Healthcare Center for their care and friendship to Joe. Thank you to family and friends for their love and help during Joe’s time of illness.

A memorial service and dinner for Joe will be held at a later date. An update announcement will be provided at cremateohio.com.

