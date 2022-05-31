GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Tripoti, 87, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

He was born on July 16, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Margaret (Cervone) Tripoti.



Joe was the owner/manager of Girard Printing Co. for 50+ years. He also managed Arena Bowling Lanes and belonged to various bowling teams where he was known to get excellent scores.

Moreover, he was in the airborne infantry division of the U.S. Army.

He was also a longtime member of the Girard Historical Society.

His other interests included solving 3D puzzles, winning at domino train games, watching baseball, football and horse racing on tv and visiting casinos. He will always be known for being a very kind person, ready to help anyone in need.



Joe leaves behind his sister and many cousins, nieces and nephews in McDonald, Ohio, Niles, Ohio and Pennsylvania.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

