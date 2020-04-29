Joseph J DiGiacomo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Joseph Jordan DiGiacomo, age 32, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 2, 1987 to Vincent and Francisca (Frankqui) DiGiacomo.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph (7) and Jordan (6) DiGiacomo; father, Vincent DiGiacomo; siblings, David DiGiacomo, Scarlett Smallwood of Warren, Rodney “Junior” Smallwood of Youngstown and Mercedes Smallwood of Warren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Francisca.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph J DiGiacomo, please visit our floral store.