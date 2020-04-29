Breaking News
Joseph J DiGiacomo, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 23, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Joseph Jordan DiGiacomo, age 32, passed into God’s care. 

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 2, 1987 to Vincent and Francisca (Frankqui) DiGiacomo.  

Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph (7) and Jordan (6) DiGiacomo; father, Vincent DiGiacomo; siblings, David DiGiacomo, Scarlett Smallwood of Warren, Rodney “Junior” Smallwood of Youngstown and Mercedes Smallwood of Warren. 

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Francisca.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.  Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

