YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. Huda, 84, affectionately known as “Joe Pie” and a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

He was born on June 21, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Mary (Martinko) Huda.

He graduated from East High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army.

In 1969, he married the former Michaelyn Datko.

He worked for ten years in retail at Sears, Roebuck & Co. Joe later went into business for himself and is the original owner of the Act I Scene II Lounge on the upper south side of Youngstown where he spent the next 25 years before retiring in 2005.

Joe was well-known for his smooth singing voice. He loved going out dancing, golfing, fishing, working in his yard and being an avid Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. Joe had a great life. The next time you raise a glass you can say, “Here’s to you, Joe Pie!”

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Michaelyn and sons, Brian (Michelle Amadio) of Youngstown, Bradley of Lakeville, Minnesota, Tracy (Shellie) of Jacksonville, Florida and Christopher of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Riley and Jory Huda of Minnesota and Breaunna of Columbus and many nieces and nephews–all of whom Joe loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Huda and sisters, Mary Agnes Dudash and Irene Konar.

