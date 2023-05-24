GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Joseph D’Errico, age 34, of Girard passed away after several years in remission from cancer.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 7, 1989 to John Frank D’Errico and Margaret Ann (Siciliano) Barrios.

Besides his mother, Margaret Barrios, Joe is survived by his “Dad,” Ed Barrios both of Girard; stepsister, Crystal Hapsic of Alabama; his Pit Bull, Lady; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Joe was also preceded in death by his brothers, John, Matthew, Luke D’Errico; grandparents, Giuseppe and Christina D’Errico and Alfred and Doris Siciliano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

