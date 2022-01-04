NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Joseph Dennis Staraitis, age 75 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, passed away suddenly at home while sitting with his beloved wife of 54 years, Rita Lee (Tompkins) Staraitis.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 29, 1946, to Joseph Charles and Esther (Toronski) Staraitis.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph (Rustina) Staraitis of Austintown, Scott (Christina) Staraitis of Lisbon and Jason (Amy) Staraitis of Indiana; grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Josh, Josie, Chelsea, Devin, Abby, Millie and Joseph and great-grandchild, Lane.

Joe was an avid hunter, especially for deer and elk in Ohio and out west and duck and goose hunting wherever he could. He also loved to fish on Lake Erie with his good friend, Mike.

In lieu of flowers, the Staraitis family suggests memorial contributions be made in Joe’s name to The Wounded Warriors Project or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A private service for family and friends will be held at Our Lake of the Lakes, St. James Church.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

