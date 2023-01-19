NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm.

Besides his mother, Norma, Carl is also survived by his children, Tina (Anthony) Costello of Milton Township, April Stamm of Austintown, Jese (Jaemi) Stamm of North Jackson and Kurt (Katelynn) Stamm of Valley View; grandchildren, Landon Malmfeldt, Cole Costello and Asher Costello, all of Milton Township, Ava Stamm and Abby Stamm, both of Austintown and Duke Stamm and Aspen Stamm, of North Jackson; siblings, James (Evelyn) Stamm, Jr. and John (Jody) Stamm, all of Austintown, Helen (Lee) Stanley and Carrie Stamm, all of Youngstown; nieces, Erika (Jimi) Hambrick and Rachelle Stamm, both of North Jackson; nephews, Neil (Tiffany) Stamm of Pittsburgh, James E. Stamm III of Boardman, Leroy (Jessica) Stanley of Florida and Eric (April McMurray) Stanley of Youngstown, ten great-nieces and nephews and last but not least his dog, Kink and cat, Ziza

Besides his father, Carl was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Stanley.

Any outdoor activity such as hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, or homesteading held Carl’s interest. He was a “Jack of all Trades” and loved to tinker on anything thing that had to do with an engine. His artistic side was evident in his woodworking and canvas painting skills. He was a technology hobbyist, he enjoyed photo editing and listening to great music.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in the coming week.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.