Joseph “Bud” Simkins Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Joseph “Bud” Simkins, age 71, passed away at Hospice House after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 2, 1948 to Joseph Simkins and Mary Louise (Green) Simkins Van.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Wendy Simkins Frazier; son-in-law, Craig Frazier; grandchildren, Mikala Simkins Perez and Brayden Scott Frazier; sister, Claudia Meredith and his best friend and fiancée, Karen Kozicki.

Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Tobias) Simkins and stepfather, Walter Van.

Bud had a wonderful and quirky sense of humor. It was still present at Hospice House in the days before God called him home. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; dancing and his favorite room in the house, “the front porch,” where he could look at flowers, watch the neighborhood children play, talk with anyone who passed by or just sit and relax with an ice cold beer. He also loved his church where a tree will be planted in his memory.

Calling hours will be held from Noon until the time of Bud’s Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Bud’s honor to the church.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.