Joseph Anthony Sacchini, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Deacon Joseph Anthony Sacchini, Jr., age 67, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away after being taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born in Youngstown on August 28, 1952 to Joseph Anthony, Sr. and Phyliss (DiPasqua) Sacchini.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Maria Centafanti of Youngstown; sister, Phyliss Sacchini of Youngstown; granddaughters, Nicole (Blaine) Tinelli of Hubbard and Jammie and Aylssa Centifanti, both at home; grandson, Bryson Tinelli; aunt, Rosetta (the late John) Yemma and cousins.

Besides his parents, Joseph was also preceded in death by aunt, Angelina (the late Frank) Monaco and in 2009 by his beloved wife, Theresa (Sallustio) Sacchini. They were married for 34 years.

Joseph was a proud of his Catholic faith and graduated Ursiline High School in 1970.

In 1990 he became a deacon in the Catholic church and served both as Deacon for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish and as a Chaplin for the Youngstown Police Department until is his health declined.

A Memorial Service is being planned at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and will be announced in the coming days. Please check back.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Deacon Joseph Anthony Sacchini, Jr.’s family, please visit our floral section.