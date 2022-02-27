YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Joseph Anthony Price, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.

He was born in Youngstown on October 3, 1963, to William Arnold Price and Delores May (Fabian) Zagotti.

Besides his mother, Joseph is survived by his daughters, Jessica “Jessy” (Reid) Price, Jackie (Sean) Price; grandchildren, Destiny, Amber, Devin, Joey III, Angelina, Anthony, Jeremiah, Ciara, Zack, Ava and Ryder.

Besides his father, Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Joey Price III and grandson, Nicky.

Joe spent his career as a cabinet maker. He enjoyed playing cards and camping but most of all he loved his family and his 2003 Canary yellow Ford Mustang.

