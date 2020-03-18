Joseph Andrew Smolka, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 16, 2020, Joseph Andrew Smolka Jr., age 73, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 1946 to Joseph Andrew Catherine (Katula) Smolka, Sr.

Joseph was a graduate of Hempfield High School in Youngwood, Pennsylvania and went on to work at General Motors for 35 years, until retiring in 2006.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic.

Joseph was an avid fisherman and spent some time at flea markets and garage sales as well.

Joseph attended Ohltown United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Young) Smolka, whom he married on December 13, 1986; his daughter, Carol Ann of Nashville, Tennessee.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.

Donations can be made to the church in Joseph’s memory.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Andrew Smolka, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.