YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonetta M. Washington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Meridian Healthcare Center. She was 33 years young.

Jonetta was born November 27, 1989, in Cleveland, Ohio. She is the daughter of Gwendolyn Washington and Jonathan Barrett.

Jonetta leaves behind three beautiful boys, Ja’Meir Washington aged 16, Jonathan Washington and Kyng Washington, both aged 5 and her mother, Gwendolyn Washington of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She is also survived by grandmother, Rosie Washington of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Brooke Ratliff; brother, Christopher Lewis; uncles, Clifford and Roger (Sharita) Washington of Cleveland, Ohio; uncle, Lee Barrett of Wisconsin; aunt, Denise Fernandes of Lorain, Ohio; aunt, Minnie Dubious; aunt Janie Roberson of Euclid, Ohio and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jonetta could light up a room with her smile. She was greatly loved by her family and some very dear friends. Jonetta loved her children. She also loved sports and R&B music. Her favorite color was green. She watched the movie Dirty Dancing until she had it memorized.

Jonetta has gone home to be with God. No more pain baby girl, your innocence has been restored. Fly free my love.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

