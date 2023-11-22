MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 20, 2023, Jonell Mary Hassell, age 90, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully at Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home in Masury.

She was born on February 8, 1933, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Albert Hassell and Dorthea (Ritenour) Hassell.

Jonell was an avid farmer who through her physical work had great strength up until she died. She was a loving person who always made a point of making others feel so loved. There was no way she would let anyone pass by her without first reaching out her hand, saying that she loved you and then planting a big kiss on your face. She always said how much she loved her “Jason”. Jonell always had a hat on her head and when she had free time, she really enjoyed watching professional wrestling and baseball.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Donna Bluedorn, Darryl (Holly) Hassell, Bonnie Kotanchek and several great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

