Jonathan Andrew Kuzan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan received Jesus as his Savior when he was a young boy. On Monday, June 8, 2020, Jonathan Andrew Kuzan, age 40, of Boardman, went home to be with our Savior.

He was born in Youngstown on April 7, 1980 to James Kuzan, Sr. and Maxine Devine-Kuzan.

Jon loved his daughter, Alyssa to the moon and back. He was all about family and friends and would do anything to help someone out. Jon made friends easily. He was a big man but a big teddy bear at the same time. Jon loved sports especially the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and the Indians. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, basketball and football. Jon is loved tremendously by everyone and will be extremely missed.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School in 1998.

Jon is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Kuzan of Boardman; siblings, Cheri Devine of Boardman, Olivia Honthy of Boardman, his twin, Jason Kuzan of Youngstown and Jacob Kuzan of Youngstown; grandparents, Connie Devine of North Carolina and Ronald Devine of Las Vegas; stepmom, Debra Kuzan; Jeff (Rachel) Scacchetti of Hubbard; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Haley Kuzan (6); brother, James “Jimmy” Kuzan, Jr; grandparents, Stanley Kuzan and Frances (Donald) Garrett and special cousin “brother”, Adam “Ace” Devine.

