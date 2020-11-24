JoLynn Konnerth, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 20, 2020, JoLynn Konnerth, passed away at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born on August 29, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She fought a long hard battle with breast cancer. She is the strongest woman we know.

JoLynn leaves her four children whom she loved dearly, Chip (Lisa Evich) Konnerth of Austintown, Shannon (Craig) Patrick of Austintown, Albert (Melissa) Konnerth of Boardman and Jody (Tony) Smith of Canfield. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren whom she was so proud of and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Konnerth; her loving parents, Thomas and Alberta Smith and her brother, Thomas (Cook) Smith, whom she adored.

JoLynn graduated from Fitch High School.

She went on to become a homemaker and babysitter to many children who loved her dearly and she loved them as well. She was a collector of many things and made everyone laugh with her stacks of TV guides and VHS tapes.

There will be no memorial services as per JoLynn’s request.

Fly high, MOM, no more pain and suffering.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoLynn Konnerth, please visit our floral store.