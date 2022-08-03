GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 29, 2022, John Wardle, age 75, of Girard (Liberty Township), Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

John was born in Youngstown on May 3, 1947, to Della (Rogers) Chilcott.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being in nature and taking his grandsons on nature walks.

He was a proud member of the Fish & Game Club of Vienna and the NRA.

John was enthusiastic about gardening and enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to maintain and nurture it. He also loved watching his grandsons in all their sporting events and taking them to Deer Park and to feed the carp. John loved holidays and seeing his family open their gifts. He called everyone on their birthday just sing “Happy Birthday” to them. One of John’s talents was fixing things and he was always ready to help anyone in need, whether it was someone broken down on the side of the road or helping relatives and neighbors who just needed a hand. Most of all he enjoyed family gatherings and just spending time with each other.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty” (Tallarino) Wardle; daughter: Patricia Fridley of Vienna, Lynn (Paul) Voland of Michigan; grandsons: Jeffery Voland (Michigan), Johnathon Voland (Ohio) and Caden Fridley of Vienna; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Sue)Tallarino of Elyria, John Guerriero of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Betty Wardle of Wisconsin; Kathleen Booth of Austintown and nieces and nephews.

Besides his mother, John was also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty (Dave) Barnhart, Lois Chilcott, Delores Guerriero, Kenneth Wardle, and nephew, “his brother,” Ronald Booth.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.