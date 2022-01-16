GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Smith, 89, of Girard, Ohio, passed away in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John, known by his family and friends as, “Jack,” was born on September 9, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Mary (Moran) Smith.

Jack graduated in Dearborn, Michigan and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was married to his wife, Margaret (Nagle) Smith, in 1959 and they were approaching 63 years of marriage.

He was a retired carpenter and had a tremendous work ethic. Jack not only built his own home but also built homes for each of his children.

He had a passion for gardening, reading and college sports. He was a true Notre Dame fan and was also proud of his Irish heritage. Jack enjoyed reading the Smithsonian magazine cover to cover and loved reading books. In recent years, he worked out every day on his treadmill, listening to his transistor radio. One thing he loved to do was share his wisdom with his grandchildren by writing them letters.

Jack is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; children, Bob Smith (Patty), Mary Daniels (Tony) and Alicia Smith-Oxnam (Bert); sister, Karen Meech (George) and grandchildren, Jake (Trisha), Justin (Marisa), Jonah, Katie, Luke, Matthew and Brennen. He also had four great-grandchildren, Carter, Mila, Paisley and Mackenzie Smith.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jim; grandson, Zachary and sisters, Sally McKinley and June Hart.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.