YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 24, 2023, John John Timkovich, age 53, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in his home.

He was born on December 13, 1972, in Youngstown, Ohio, to John and Vera Frances (Meyer) Timkovich.

John was employed as a union painter until his health no longer permitted him to do so. He loved golf, fishing, working in the yard, but most of all he loved spending time with his parents, his girlfriend Lisa and his beloved dog Juno.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Vera (Larry) Meyer; girlfriend, Lisa Stetler and daughter, Hailee Stetler of Lowellville and his loyal companion/dog, Juno.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Timkovich; grandparents, Elmer and Delores Greco; aunt, Debra Greco; cousins, Raymond and David Johngrass.

No public services to be observed.

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

