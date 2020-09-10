John T. Bloom, Wilmington Township, PA

September 8, 2020

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, John T. Bloom, age 74, of Wilmington Township, passed away peacefully. 

He was born in Strongstown, Pennsylvania on April 30, 1946 to Carl and Ruth (McCoy) Bloom.

