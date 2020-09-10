John T. Bloom, Wilmington Township, PA

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, John T. Bloom, age 74, of Wilmington Township, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Strongstown, Pennsylvania on April 30, 1946 to Carl and Ruth (McCoy) Bloom.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John T Bloom, please visit our floral store.

