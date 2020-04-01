John Russell Colwell, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 30, 2020, John Russell Colwell, age 89, of New Springfield, Ohio, passed away from kidney failure.

He was born in New Springfield on February 7, 1939 to Irvin Miles and Blosson Naomi (Persing) Colwell.

After graduating from New Springfield High School in 1957, John enlisted in the Army in October 18, 1961, serving as a Spec. 4 lineman in the 169th Signal Corps.

While serving in the Army and after several years of courting, John wed Josephine Louise Duganne June 19, 1962.

Upon completing his military service, John returned to his wife and worked hard as a career truck driver hauling steel, gasoline and freight over the years to take care of his growing family.

John and Josephine had four children, John Russell, Jr., Scott Allen, Douglass Miles and Susan Elizabeth. John taught his children the value of a solid work ethic, the value of doing the job right and the value of your word.

All that knew John, knew he was a big man, big in stature, big on conversation and big on taking care of others. John was handy, he could fix almost anything…and that he did, he was well known for bringing home many projects to his garage to help his family, his friends and his neighbors.

John was predeceased by his father, Irvin Miles, Jr. and mother, Blossom Naomi. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Louise; his son, John Russell, Jr. and his wife, Diane Leslie Colwell (Peloza) and their children, Ryan Thomas, Bradley Garrison and Allison Marie Winkler and her husband, Michael Scott; his son, Scott Allen and his wife, Amy Jo Colwell (Ehrenberg) and their sons, Joshua Allen and Nicholas Allen; his son, Douglass Miles, Pauline Colwell (Quinlan) and son Douglass Miles, Jr. and his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Nicopolis and her daughters, Tiana Christine and Sabra Alexandria.

Unfortunately, in these times, a service will not be held. The family requests that as you think of John, smile and cherish those you love…as he did.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Russell Colwell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.