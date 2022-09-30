AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois.

John served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1979.

An avid cleaner, he often worked in janitorial and maintenance throughout his career, with a knack for keeping things spotless.

Retiring while working at the Owensboro Convention Center in Kentucky, he then relocated to northeast Ohio, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

John had a passion for music with a classic collection that included The Whispers, Alexander Oneal, Bobby Brown and Chaka Khan. He loved jazz music and truly enjoyed fishing. Always a sharp dresser in his day, he would iron the same outfit for hours, creating creases that you couldn’t even wash away. He took pride in his appearance and had swag before the word was invented.

A member of Love Divine Missionary Baptist Church, he studied to be a deacon for several years under the leadership of Rev. Willie A. Killings. Most recently he was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

John went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Those left to cherish his memories include one sister, Tangie Clay (Oscar); two brothers, Paul Jones (Henrietta) and George Dial (Latisha); one stepbrother, Demetric Eaton; five sons, Antonio Ellis (Sherrie), Demetrius Clardy, Roosevelt Rodney Lane, John Lane (Misty) and Stephen Lane (Tiara); one daughter, Princess Shepard (Brian) and one stepdaughter, Dominique Shannon (Andre). He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 in Evangel Temple Holiness Church of Jesus Christ, 509 E. 105th Street, Cleveland, OH 44108 followed by Military Honors.

